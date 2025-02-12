Veeco Instruments Reports Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.0 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $21.6 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $24.2 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $182.1 million from $173.9 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 to $0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 to $175 mln

