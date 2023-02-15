Veeco Instruments Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $128.9 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $8.2 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $21.9 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $153.8 million from $153.0 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $128.9 Mln. vs. $8.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $153.8 Mln vs. $153.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12-$0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $130-$150 mln

