Veeco Instruments Q4 Loss Narrows; Sees Q1 Line With View

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $102 thousand or breakeven per share from $32.87 million or $0.69 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was $15.0 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $5.4 million or $0.11 per share in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales for the fourth-quarter rose to $138.95 million from $113.20 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter.

For the first-quarter, the company expects GAAP results per share to be in the range of loss $0.09 - profit $0.09, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.12 to $0.30, and revenue of $115 million - $135 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $119.57 million for the first-quarter.

