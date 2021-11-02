Veeco Instruments Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $9.0 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $20.5 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.0% to $150.2 million from $112.1 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $20.5 Mln. vs. $11.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $150.2 Mln vs. $112.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27-$0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $140-160 mln

