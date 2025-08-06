Veeco Instruments Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), a US-based capital equipment supplier for thin-film and semiconductor processing systems, Wednesday reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company reported a net income of $11.7 million, or $0.20 per share, a decrease from $14.9 million, or $0.25 per share in the same period last year.

VECO reported adjusted net income of $21.5 million, or $0.36 per share, a decrease from $25.4 million, or $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported net sales of 166.1 million in the second quarter,compared to $175.9 million in the same period last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, Veeco expects revenue between $150 million and $170 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share are projected to range from $0.04 to $0.22, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $0.20 and $0.35.

VECO closed flat at $19.94 on Wednesday but is trading 1.71% higher after hours at $20.28 on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.