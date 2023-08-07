Veeco Instruments Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Veeco Instruments (VECO):

Earnings: -$85.3 million in Q2 vs. $9.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.61 in Q2 vs. $0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $20.6 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $161.6 million in Q2 vs. $164.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30-$0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $155-$175 mln

