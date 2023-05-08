Veeco Instruments Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Veeco Instruments (VECO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $8.7 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $13.3 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Veeco Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $16.9 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $153.5 million from $156.4 million last year.

Veeco Instruments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.7 Mln. vs. $13.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.20 -Revenue (Q1): $153.5 Mln vs. $156.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 - $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $145-$165 mln

