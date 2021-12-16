Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Veeco Instruments Carry?

As you can see below, Veeco Instruments had US$331.9m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$335.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$3.71m net cash.

How Healthy Is Veeco Instruments' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:VECO Debt to Equity History December 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Veeco Instruments had liabilities of US$187.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$375.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$335.6m in cash and US$115.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$111.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Veeco Instruments shares are worth a total of US$1.32b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Veeco Instruments also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Pleasingly, Veeco Instruments is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 283% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Veeco Instruments's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Veeco Instruments may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Veeco Instruments actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last two years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Veeco Instruments has US$3.71m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 109% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$31m. So is Veeco Instruments's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Veeco Instruments that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

