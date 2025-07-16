Veeco Instruments Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Veeco Instruments will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Veeco Instruments Inc. plans to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will begin at 5:00 PM ET, and participants can join by phone or via a live webcast on Veeco's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available later that evening. Veeco is recognized for its manufacturing of semiconductor process equipment, with technologies pivotal to advanced semiconductor fabrication. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and their associated risks.

Veeco Instruments Inc. is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The availability of a live webcast and replay options indicates Veeco's dedication to accessibility and shareholder communication.

Announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate ongoing scrutiny of the company's financial performance, raising concerns among investors about potential underperformance.



The reliance on forward-looking statements that warn of risks and uncertainties may signal to stakeholders that there are challenges ahead, which could impact investor confidence.



Failure to provide more specific guidance or context for the upcoming results could leave investors uncertain and anxious about the company's future performance.

When will Veeco release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Veeco plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for Veeco's financial results?

The conference call to review Veeco's financial results will start at 5:00 PM ET on August 6, 2025.

How can I join Veeco's conference call?

To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029.

Where can I access the live webcast of Veeco's call?

You can access the live webcast by visiting Veeco's investor relations website at ir.veeco.com.

Will there be a replay of Veeco's conference call?

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Veeco website starting at 8:00 PM ET on August 6, 2025.

$VECO Insider Trading Activity

$VECO insiders have traded $VECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN DEVASAHAYAM (SVP - PRODUCT LINE DEVELOPMENT) sold 11,010 shares for an estimated $225,705

JOHN P KIERNAN (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $164,575.

$VECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $VECO stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VECO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VECO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

$VECO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VECO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025

Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 05/08/2025

Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 02/13/2025

Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $31.0 on 02/13/2025

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $29.0 on 02/13/2025

Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $35.0 on 02/07/2025

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call to review these results starting at 5:00 PM ET that day.





To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting Veeco's investor relations website at





ir.veeco.com





. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website beginning at 8:00 PM ET that same evening.











About Veeco











Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit





www.veeco.com





.







To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.









Veeco Contacts:







Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 |





apappone@veeco.com









Media: Brenden Wright | (516) 714-1202 |





bwright@veeco.com















