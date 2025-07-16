Veeco Instruments Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Veeco Instruments will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.
Veeco Instruments Inc. plans to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will begin at 5:00 PM ET, and participants can join by phone or via a live webcast on Veeco's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available later that evening. Veeco is recognized for its manufacturing of semiconductor process equipment, with technologies pivotal to advanced semiconductor fabrication. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and their associated risks.
Potential Positives
- Veeco Instruments Inc. is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.
- The company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.
- The availability of a live webcast and replay options indicates Veeco's dedication to accessibility and shareholder communication.
Potential Negatives
- Announcement of the upcoming financial results may indicate ongoing scrutiny of the company's financial performance, raising concerns among investors about potential underperformance.
- The reliance on forward-looking statements that warn of risks and uncertainties may signal to stakeholders that there are challenges ahead, which could impact investor confidence.
- Failure to provide more specific guidance or context for the upcoming results could leave investors uncertain and anxious about the company's future performance.
FAQ
When will Veeco release its Q2 2025 financial results?
Veeco plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.
What time is the conference call for Veeco's financial results?
The conference call to review Veeco's financial results will start at 5:00 PM ET on August 6, 2025.
How can I join Veeco's conference call?
To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029.
Where can I access the live webcast of Veeco's call?
You can access the live webcast by visiting Veeco's investor relations website at ir.veeco.com.
Will there be a replay of Veeco's conference call?
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Veeco website starting at 8:00 PM ET on August 6, 2025.
$VECO Insider Trading Activity
$VECO insiders have traded $VECO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADRIAN DEVASAHAYAM (SVP - PRODUCT LINE DEVELOPMENT) sold 11,010 shares for an estimated $225,705
- JOHN P KIERNAN (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $164,575.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VECO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $VECO stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,869,665 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,542,873
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,107,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,234,583
- FMR LLC removed 1,017,263 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,426,641
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 520,741 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,456,479
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 445,976 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,955,198
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 415,584 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,344,926
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC added 386,017 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,751,221
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VECO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VECO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VECO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VECO forecast page.
$VECO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VECO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VECO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $20.0 on 05/09/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 05/08/2025
- Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 02/13/2025
- Mark Miller from Benchmark set a target price of $31.0 on 02/13/2025
- Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $29.0 on 02/13/2025
- Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $35.0 on 02/07/2025
Full Release
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call to review these results starting at 5:00 PM ET that day.
To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting Veeco's investor relations website at
ir.veeco.com
. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website beginning at 8:00 PM ET that same evening.
About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit
www.veeco.com
.
To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Veeco Contacts:
Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 |
apappone@veeco.com
Media: Brenden Wright | (516) 714-1202 |
bwright@veeco.com
