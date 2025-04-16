Veeco Instruments Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 7, 2025

Veeco Instruments Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Veeco Instruments Inc. plans to announce its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. Interested participants can join the call by dialing the provided numbers or via a live webcast on Veeco's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will also be available later that evening. Veeco is a notable manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment, offering technologies that enhance the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call to review these results starting at 5:00 PM ET that day.





To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at





ir.veeco.com





. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website beginning at 8:00 PM ET that same evening.











About Veeco











Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), and chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit





www.veeco.com





.







To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.









Veeco Contacts:







Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 |





apappone@veeco.com









Media: Brenden Wright | (516) 714-1202 |





bwright@veeco.com















