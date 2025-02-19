Veeco Instruments Inc. to Participate in Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference on March 3rd, 2025

Veeco Instruments will participate in a Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley’s conference on March 3, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Veeco Instruments Inc. announced that its management will take part in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference on March 3, 2025, at 6:20 PM ET in San Francisco. The company will also host meetings with investors who can arrange times through their Morgan Stanley representatives. The event will be livestreamed, with a replay available for two weeks on Veeco's investor relations website. Veeco, known for its semiconductor process equipment, specializes in technologies that enhance semiconductor device manufacturing. The press release also includes a caution around forward-looking statements, emphasizing that results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Veeco Instruments will participate in a high-profile industry conference, enhancing visibility among investors.

The management's availability for in-person meetings allows for stronger investor relations and networking opportunities.

The live broadcast and subsequent webcast replay of the presentation provide accessibility to a broader audience, potentially attracting new investors.

Potential Negatives

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about future performance, which may cause concern among investors.

The press release does not provide any new information or updates on recent company performance, potentially leading to disappointment among stakeholders.

By emphasizing the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, the release may inadvertently signal caution about the company's outlook.

FAQ

When is Veeco's Fireside Chat at the conference?

Veeco's Fireside Chat is scheduled for 6:20 PM ET on Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

Where will the Morgan Stanley conference be held?

The conference will be held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

How can investors contact Veeco management?

Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative to arrange a meeting with Veeco management.

Will the Fireside Chat be available online?

Yes, the presentation will be broadcast live and accessible on Veeco's investor relations website.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of two weeks following the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VECO Insider Trading Activity

$VECO insiders have traded $VECO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P KIERNAN (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $428,198.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $VECO stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PLAINSVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference at 6:20 PM ET on Monday, March 3



rd



, 2025, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Veeco management will also be available to meet in person with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative to secure a meeting time.





The presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Veeco's website at



ir.veeco.com



. A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date.











About Veeco











Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit





www.veeco.com





.







To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.









Veeco Contacts:







Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 |





apappone@veeco.com









Media: Brenden Wright | (516) 714-1202 |





bwright@veeco.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.