A Veeco Director Sold Nearly 18,000 Company Shares Worth $1.1 Million. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Gordon Hunter sold 17,714 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.09 million on May 26, 2026, at an average price of around $61.61 per share.

This sale represented 33.63% of Hunter's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 52,676 to 34,962 shares.

The transaction size is consistent with Hunter's recent sell cadence and reflects a shrinking available share base, with direct ownership now at 0.06% of shares outstanding as of the latest data.

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Gordon Hunter, a member of the Board of Directors at Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), reported the sale of 17,714 shares of common stock on May 26, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 17,714 Transaction value $1.09 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 34,962 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.18 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($61.61); post-transaction value based on May 26, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Hunter's historical trading activity?

This is Hunter's second direct open-market sale in the past month, with the most recent two sales totaling 47,246 shares and aligning with his typical trade size, as the mean for sell-only events is ~23,600 shares.

This is Hunter's second direct open-market sale in the past month, with the most recent two sales totaling 47,246 shares and aligning with his typical trade size, as the mean for sell-only events is ~23,600 shares. What is the impact on Hunter's ownership stake in Veeco Instruments?

Following this sale, Hunter's direct holdings declined to 34,962 shares, equating to approximately 0.06% of shares outstanding, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported.

Following this sale, Hunter's direct holdings declined to 34,962 shares, equating to approximately 0.06% of shares outstanding, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported. Were any derivative securities or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

No; the transaction involved only directly-held common stock, with zero options or indirect ownership through trusts or other vehicles noted in this filing.

No; the transaction involved only directly-held common stock, with zero options or indirect ownership through trusts or other vehicles noted in this filing. Does the transaction signal a change in selling cadence or intent?

The sale is consistent with Hunter's recent pattern of reducing direct holdings, and the declining trade sizes reflect a reduced available share base rather than a shift in selling strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $655.34 million Net income (TTM) $23.24 million 1-year price change 198.50%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 26th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Veeco develops and manufactures semiconductor and thin film process equipment, including laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, and advanced lithography systems.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of capital equipment and related services for the production of electronic devices and microelectronic components.

The company serves integrated device manufacturers, foundries, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies, hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research institutions and universities worldwide.

Veeco Instruments Inc. is a leading provider of process equipment solutions for the global semiconductor and microelectronics industries. The company leverages decades of engineering expertise to deliver advanced deposition, etch, and lithography systems that enable the production of next-generation electronic devices.

Its diversified customer base and focus on enabling high-performance, high-yield manufacturing processes provide a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 26 sale of Veeco shares by Director Gordon Hunter came at a time when the stock was soaring. The share price eventually hit a multi-year high of $86.63 on June 15.

Given this background, Hunter’s disposition suggests he was capitalizing on the rising stock price to capture some gains. He continued to sell his Veeco holdings after May 26, with a subsequent sale on June 9 that left him with 11,236 directly-held shares.

Veeco stock is up thanks to investor excitement over artificial intelligence. The company’s solutions help in the manufacturing of components used in AI, and as a result, it is seeing a rise in customer orders.

That said, in the first quarter, Veeco reported revenue of $158.3 million, compared to $167.3 million last year. Despite the year-over-year sales decline, the stock jumped up as the company forecasted Q2 revenue would rise to a range between $170 million to $190 million.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.