Veeco announces over $50M in wet processing system orders

Veeco (VECO) announced it’s received over $50M of orders in 2024 for its WaferStorm system for Advanced Packaging driven by AI. Scheduled deliveries for the most recent orders are extending into the first half of 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VECO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.