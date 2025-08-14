Veea Prices $6 Mln Public Offering Of Shares And Warrants

(RTTNews) - Veea Inc. (VEEA), a leader in intelligent edge infrastructure, has priced a "reasonable best efforts" public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an equal number of shares at $1.00 per unit, expecting gross proceeds of $6 million before fees and expenses.

The warrants are immediately exercisable at $1.10 per share and expire in five years.

In a related transaction, affiliate NLabs Inc., linked to Veea's CEO, will exchange and cancel $3.24 million of promissory notes, including accrued interest, for 3,239,096 shares and warrants at the same pricing terms.

Closing is anticipated on or about August 14, 2025, pending customary conditions. Proceeds will fund inventory investment, customer support infrastructure, and general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent.

Wednesday VEEA closed at $0.6063 or 43.34% lower and currently trades after hours at $0.6368 or 5.0305% higher on the NasdaqGM.

