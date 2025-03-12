Veea Inc. CEO Allen Salmasi to Speak at 37th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA

Veea Inc. CEO Allen Salmasi will present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, hosting 1x1 investor meetings.

Quiver AI Summary

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a leader in hyperconverged Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) with AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, has announced that CEO Allen Salmasi will speak at the 37th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA, from March 16-18, 2025, and the company will hold one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea specializes in innovative networking and computing technologies, offering integrated cloud and edge solutions that unify computing, communications, storage, and cybersecurity. Their Veea Edge Platform facilitates cloud management of devices and applications, while their products support advanced networking functionalities with AI-driven intelligence, enhancing scalability and security for enterprises and IoT ecosystems. Veea has received recognition from Gartner for its Edge Computing platform and was ranked among the top 10 Edge AI solution providers in October 2023.

Potential Positives

CEO Allen Salmasi's participation in the 37th Annual Roth Conference highlights Veea Inc.'s commitment to engaging with investors and the financial community.

The company is hosting 1x1 investor meetings during the conference, which provides an opportunity for personalized engagement and potential investment interest.

Veea has been recognized in 2021 and 2023 by Gartner for its innovative Edge Computing platform, underscoring its leadership and credibility in the industry.

Being named a top 10 Edge AI solution provider in October 2023 reinforces Veea's competitive position alongside major market players like IBM and Microsoft.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Veea Inc. known for?

Veea Inc. is known for pioneering hyperconverged Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) with AI-driven cybersecurity and integrated edge solutions.

When will Allen Salmasi participate in the Roth Conference?

Allen Salmasi will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16-18, 2025, in Dana Point, CA.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Veea at the conference?

Investors can schedule a meeting with Veea by contacting their Roth representative.

What is the Veea Edge Platform?

The Veea Edge Platform is a cloud-managed full-stack solution for managing heterogeneous devices, incorporating advanced networking and computing capabilities.

What recognitions has Veea received for its technologies?

Veea has been recognized by Gartner in 2021 and 2023 for its innovativeness and capabilities in Edge Computing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Veea Inc.



(NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in hyperconverged heterogenous Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) with AI-driven cybersecurity and edge solutions, today announced that Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO will participate in the 37



th



Annual Roth Conference, which will be held on March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, CA.





The Company will host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with Veea, please contact your Roth representative.







About Veea







Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies. Veea



®



has unified computing, communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea’s pioneering Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) product, developed from the ground up in several compact form factors, brings together the functionality typically provided for through any combination of servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi APs, IoT gateways, 4G or 5G wireless access, and Cloud Computing by means of multiple hardware, software and systems integrated and maintained by IT/OT professionals.





Veea Edge Platform™ is a cloud-managed full-stack platform designed to manage multi-vendor heterogeneous devices with a Linux server hosting VeeaWare stack to enable compute capabilities with any combination of GPUs, TPUs, and NPUs on a networking and computing mesh. VeeaHub products are hyperconverged, multi-access and multi-protocol devices that provide for control plane management of heterogeneous devices on any vMesh cluster. This leading-edge solution enables network slicing for seamless connectivity across diverse network environments with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and advanced Software Defined Networking (SDN) with fixed-line and/or wireless WAN connection, including 5G. AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) provide for a highly simplified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Its integrated compute and storage support a virtualized software environment enabling cloud-native applications to run in Secured Docker™ containers. Veea Edge Platform provides for end-to-end cloud management of devices, applications and services. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications. The combined capabilities with AI-driven intelligence enables unparalleled scalability, security, and operational efficiency for enterprises, IoT ecosystems, and next-gen AI applications.





Veea has been recognized in 2021 and 2023 by Gartner for the innovativeness and capabilities of its Edge Computing platform. Veea was named a top 10 Edge AI solution provider alongside IBM, Microsoft, AWS and others in Market Reports in its research report published in October 2023. For more information, visit



veea.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



.







The Equity Group









Devin Sullivan







Managing Director







dsullivan@equityny.com









Conor Rodriguez







Associate







crodriguez@equityny.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.