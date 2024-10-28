Veea announces collaboration with Aecom and Amazon

In partnership with the Colombian government, Veea (VEEA), is collaborating with O.N.E. Amazon (AMZN), and AECOM (ACM) to deploy a technologically advanced, multidimensional solution composed of hybrid edge-cloud computing and communications products in a protected conservation area of the Government of Colombia. The goal of the deployment is to monitor and analyze rainforest health and digitally connect every hectare to deliver sustainable economic and social benefits to rural communities. This “Internet of Forests” initiative underscores each entity’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals which seek to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. The advanced technological framework of IoF is designed not only to help preserve the ecosystem of Chiribiquete, Colombia’s largest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site, but also to reveal the intrinsic value of one of the planet’s most vital natural resources, seeking sustainable management and protection of the Amazon rainforests for future generations. The IoF initiative will enable detailed monitoring and data collection, from ground sensors and cameras installed in the rainforest, with collected data processed locally on VeeaHub devices in a mesh cluster installed in carefully selected zones throughout the rainforest with a satellite backhaul.

