VEDL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vedanta Ltd (Symbol: VEDL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.75, changing hands as high as $5.85 per share. Vedanta Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEDL's low point in its 52 week range is $3.24 per share, with $9.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.