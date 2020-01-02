VEDL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Vedanta Ltd (Symbol: VEDL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.98, changing hands as high as $9.07 per share. Vedanta Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEDL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.04 per share, with $11.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.