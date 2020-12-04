World Markets

Vedanta's Gamsberg mine stays shut as search continues for trapped worker

Helen Reid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gamsberg zinc mine remains shut while owner Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) continues to search for a worker trapped underground following a rockfall on November 17, the company said on Friday.

"The rescue and recovery team are working hard on ensuring the operation is expedited, but with the utmost measures being taken to ensure the safety of the teams," the zinc unit of India's Vedanta VDAN.NS said.

Eight workers were rescued after the accident, and one died.

The mine shutdown has helped push prices for zinc CMZN3, a metal used to galvanize steel, to an 18-month high.

At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according to Vedanta's website.

