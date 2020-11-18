World Markets

Vedanta Zinc suspends mining at South Africa's Gamsberg mine after accident

Helen Reid Reuters
Vedanta Zinc International, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, has suspended all mining-related activities at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa after a geotechnical failure trapped ten employees.

Eight of the workers were rescued after the accident at 0115 local time (2315 GMT) on Tuesday, and the company said efforts to locate and rescue the remaining two were its "main priority".

