World Markets

Vedanta wins Zambian appeal in Konkola Copper Mines case

Contributor
Chris Mfula Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Zambian court on Friday ordered a stay on liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow owners Vedanta and ZCCM-IH to proceed to arbitration, the provisional liquidator said in a statement.

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A Zambian court on Friday ordered a stay on liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow owners Vedanta VDAN.NS and ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ to proceed to arbitration, the provisional liquidator said in a statement.

The ruling by the Court of Appeal represents a significant win for Vedanta, which is seeking the removal of the liquidator appointed by state mining investment firm ZCCM-IH - which owns 20% of KCM on the government's behalf - to run the company.

The India-based group has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May last year, when Lusaka appointed the liquidator. Legal arguments over the case have been heard in both Zambia and South Africa.

Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu said the court has not discharged him, and that he would continue to run the company.

A spokesman for Vedanta did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the ruling.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular