Vedanta wins Zambian appeal in Konkola Copper Mines case

LUSAKA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A Zambian court on Friday ordered a stay on liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow owner Vedanta VDAN.NS and state mining investment company ZCCM-IH ZCCM.LZ to proceed to arbitration, the provisional liquidator said in a statement.

The ruling by the Court of Appeal in Ndola, Zambia, represents a win for Vedanta, which had appealed to the court to strip the state-appointed liquidator of its powers.

