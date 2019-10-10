Commodities

Vedanta to shut down Skorpion zinc operations Namibia for four months

Contributor
Peter Hobson Reuters
Published

Vedanta Resources said on Thursday it would shut its Skorpion zinc operations in Namibia from early November until the end of February 2020.

The company said in a statement the closure was due to technical problems which resulted in reduced ore production at the Skorpion site.

Skorpion expected to produce around 90,000 tonnes of zinc last year, according to Vedanta's website.

The global zinc market is around 14 million tonnes a year.

Benchmark zinc CMZN3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 3.7% at $2,375 a tonne at 1543 GMT, outperforming other industrial metals.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson)

