Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India - CNBC TV18

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS will create a hub to manufacture Apple's AAPL.O iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.

Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.