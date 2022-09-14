US Markets
AAPL

Vedanta to create hub to manufacture iPhones, TV equipment in India - CNBC TV18

Contributor
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Vedanta Ltd will create a hub to manufacture Apple's iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS will create a hub to manufacture Apple's AAPL.O iPhones and other television equipment in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC TV18 on Wednesday.

Apple and Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular