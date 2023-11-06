News & Insights

Vedanta seals Zambian Konkola copper assets agreement

LUSAKA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources and the Zambian government on Monday sealed an agreement that restores the Indian company's ownership of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), ending a protracted ownership battle that stifled investment in the copper assets.

Zambia's mines minister Paul Kabuswe witnessed the signing of the agreement between state firm ZCCM-IH with Vedanta's head of base metals Chris Griffith in Lusaka, officially handing the copper assets, which the state seized in 2019, back to Vedanta.

