Vedanta Resources gets bondholders' nod to restructure some debt

January 03, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - UK-based Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday it received bondholders' support to restructure some of its near-term debt, easing repayment pressure on the parent of Indian metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources last year proposed restructuring four series of bonds, including two due for maturity in 2024, one in 2025 and another in 2026, to ease its massive debt burden.

The company received consent from about 97% to 100% of bondholders across the four series of bonds, surpassing the required threshold of 66.67%, it said in a regulatory filing.

S&P Global Ratings in December downgraded Vedanta Resources, citing concerns about the extension of maturities of the bonds.

