BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - UK-based Vedanta Resources has received support from bondholders to restructure four series of bonds, the parent of Indian metals conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NSsaid on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.