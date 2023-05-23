News & Insights

Vedanta raises about $850 mln via JPMorgan, Oaktree loan - Bloomberg News

May 23, 2023 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by Anusha S for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - Vedanta Group, the promoter of metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, has signed a five-year loan for about $850 million with JPMorgan JPM.N and Oaktree, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after its efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZNC.NS for $3 billion failed.

Earlier this month, Vedanta reported an 8% slump in its fourth-quarter profit as prices of metals declined.

