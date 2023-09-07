News & Insights

Vedanta plans to meet investors as it faces $2 bln debt bill - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

September 07, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources, parent of Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, is planning to meet bondholders in Singapore and Hong Kong as it faces repayment of about $2 billion of notes next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The non-deal roadshow would take place as soon as next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

