Vedanta plans to meet investors as it faces $2 bln debt bill - Bloomberg News

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources, parent of Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, is planning to meet bondholders in Singapore and Hong Kong as it faces repayment of about $2 billion of notes next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The non-deal roadshow would take place as soon as next week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

