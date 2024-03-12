News & Insights

Vedanta ordererd to pay Cairn UK $9.4 mln

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

March 12, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Jayshree P Upadhyay for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Indian mining group Vedanta VDAN.NS must pay 776 million indian rupees ($9.38 million) to Cairn UK Holdings for delay in payment of dividends, India's markets watchdog said on Tuesday.

The order on the website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said Vedanta must make the payment within 45 days or face further action.

($1 = 82.7550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay Editing by David Goodman)

((Jayshree.Pyasi@thomsonreuters.com; 9920092491; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @jaysh88))

