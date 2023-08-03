Vedanta (NSE:VEDL) Price Target Decreased by 9.39% to 304.25

The average one-year price target for Vedanta (NSE:VEDL) has been revised to 304.25 / share. This is an decrease of 9.39% from the prior estimate of 335.78 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 567.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from the latest reported closing price of 276.85 / share.

Vedanta Maintains 36.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 36.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 25.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vedanta. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEDL is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 118,021K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,108K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,040K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEDL by 12.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,177K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,408K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 5,851K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEDL by 20.62% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 5,416K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,718K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEDL by 6.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.