Vedanta Ltd plans to sell 13-month rupee bonds at 7.50%

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (IFR) - Vedanta Limited plans to raise Rs5bn (US$69m) from 13-month bonds at 7.50%, according to market sources.

Crisil has assigned a AA-/stable rating to the bonds. The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the BSE's electronic bidding platform on February 16 from 11:00am to 12:00pm India time.

Earlier this month, parent Vedanta Resources' bondholders agreed to amend certain terms of its US dollar bonds, allowing it to take on more debt in order to increase its stake in subsidiary Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Resources is looking to acquire up to 371.75m shares, representing 10% of the share capital of the Indian subsidiary, at Rs160 per share, in a transaction valued at Rs59.48bn.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant, editing by Daniel Stanton)

