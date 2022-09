NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS and Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW signed an agreement on Tuesday with India's Gujarat to set up its $20 billion semiconductor project at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

