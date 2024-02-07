Vedanta exploring options to restart KCM, including minority stake sale

Adds background, detail in paragraphs 3-4

CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Vedanta Base Metals CEO Chris Griffith said on Wednesday the company is talking to a range of financing partners to raise money for a restart of its Konkola Copper Mines unit in Zambia, including the sale of a minority stake in KCM.

Vedanta will remain the majority shareholder in the unit if a minority stake is sold, Griffith said in an interview on the sidelines of an African mining conference in Cape Town.

"We are in the fundraising process at the moment to raise $1.3 billion," he said.

Zambia agreed last September to return control of KCM to Vedanta, ending a row over the ownership of the assets that erupted in 2019 when authorities seized the mines.

(Reporting by Felix Njini and Veronica Brown; Editing by Jan Harvey and Louise Heavens)

((Felix.Njini@thomsonreuters.com ; Reuters Messaging: felix.njini@thomsonreuters.com))

