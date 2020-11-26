Vedanta continues search for worker trapped underground at South Africa zinc mine

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vedanta's zinc unit VDAN.NS said on Thursday it was still searching for an employee who was trapped underground following a rockfall last week at its Gamsberg zinc mine in South Africa.

"A team consisting of geotechnical and mining engineers, supported by third party experts have recommended the construction of an access ramp onto the top of the failed mass to enable safe access to the affected areas," Vedanta Zinc International said.

The mine shutdown helped push prices for zinc CMZN3, a metal used to galvanise steel, to an 18-month high last week. MET/L]

At full production capacity in phase 1, Gamsberg will produce 250,000 tonnes a year of zinc in concentrate, according to Vedanta's website.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.