Vedanta CEO S Venkatakrishnan resigns for personal reasons

March 27 (Reuters) - Miner Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS said on Friday Chief Executive Officer S Venkatakrishnan has resigned, effective April 5, due to personal reasons.

Sunil Duggal, current head of Vedanta unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, will take over as interim CEO.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

