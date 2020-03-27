Commodities

Vedanta CEO S Venkatakrishnan resigns for personal reasons

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Miner Vedanta Ltd said on Friday Chief Executive Officer S Venkatakrishnan has resigned, effective April 5, due to personal reasons.

Sunil Duggal, current head of Vedanta unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, will take over as interim CEO.

