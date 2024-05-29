Vectus Biosystems Eyes Expansion with New Shares

Vectus Biosystems Limited (AU:VBS) has released an update.

Vectus Biosystems Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 1,160 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX under the code VBS, dated May 29, 2024. This move signifies a potential expansion or development within the company, making it an interesting prospect for investors watching the biotech sector. Full details of the announcement will follow, outlining specifics of the share quotation.

