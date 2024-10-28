Vectus Biosystems Announces Virtual AGM for 2024

Vectus Biosystems Limited (AU:VBS) has released an update.

Vectus Biosystems Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 27, 2024, where key items such as financial statements and director re-election will be discussed. Shareholders will have the opportunity to participate online and vote on resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report. This meeting provides investors with insights into the company’s financial health and governance practices.

For further insights into AU:VBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.