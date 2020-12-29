Markets
GSK

Vectura Says GlaxoSmithKline Not To Seek Appeal For Re-hearing In Ongoing Ellipta Litigation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) confirmed on Tuesday that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has not sought to petition the US Court of Appeals for a re-hearing in our ongoing Ellipta litigation.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeals has issued the Mandate to the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Vectura said it now expects GSK to make payment of the current award plus interest by late January 2021. The specific amount of the award will be confirmed in due course.

On November 19, the US Court of Appeals had denied GSK's motions for a retrial on infringement and for a new trial on damages. GSK may petition the US Supreme Court to review the decision. Such a petition would not impact the timing of GSK making payments on the award.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular