VEC

Vectura agrees 958 mln stg takeover by The Carlyle Group

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Vectura Group, a British pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines, said on Wednesday it had agreed a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Vectura Group VEC.L, a British pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines, said on Wednesday it had agreed a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VEC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More