Vectura agrees 958 mln stg takeover by The Carlyle Group

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Vectura Group VEC.L, a British pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines, said on Wednesday it had agreed a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

