Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 19x, you may consider Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) as an attractive investment with its 10.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Vectrus certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Vectrus' Growth Trending?

NYSE:VEC Price Based on Past Earnings November 17th 2021 free report on Vectrus

Vectrus' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 77% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 21% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 7.1% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11%, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Vectrus is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Vectrus maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Our free balance sheet analysis for Vectrus with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

