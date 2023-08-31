Vectrus (FRA:1V1) Price Target Increased by 10.90% to 60.21

The average one-year price target for Vectrus (FRA:1V1) has been revised to 60.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.90% from the prior estimate of 54.29 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.53 to a high of 65.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.64% from the latest reported closing price of 46.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vectrus. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1V1 is 0.30%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 32,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 18,967K shares representing 60.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 472K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1V1 by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 427K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1V1 by 22.86% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 400K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1V1 by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 372K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1V1 by 4.62% over the last quarter.

