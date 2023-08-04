Vector (TYO:6058) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 1,774.80

The average one-year price target for Vector (TYO:6058) has been revised to 1,774.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 1,657.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,757.40 to a high of 1,827.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.21% from the latest reported closing price of 1,303.00 / share.

Vector Maintains 1.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vector. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6058 is 0.02%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 3,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMGIX - Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class holds 809K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 478K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 90.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6058 by 175.03% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 392K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6058 by 1.69% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 322K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 64.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6058 by 27.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 307K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing a decrease of 943.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6058 by 63.12% over the last quarter.

