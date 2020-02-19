Vector Group (VGR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vector Group (VGR) closed at $13.39, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount cigarette maker had gained 0.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VGR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VGR to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $451.60 million, up 1.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VGR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VGR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VGR has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.97, so we one might conclude that VGR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

