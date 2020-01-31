Vector Group (VGR) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Vector Group (VGR) closed at $13.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.77% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount cigarette maker had lost 0.83% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

VGR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VGR to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $451.60 million, up 1.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VGR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VGR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, VGR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.38.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

