Vector Group (VGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vector Group (VGR) closed at $13.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount cigarette maker had gained 1.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VGR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VGR is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $451.60 million, up 1.27% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VGR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.39% higher. VGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VGR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.77, which means VGR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VGR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

