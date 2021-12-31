Vector Group (VGR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vector Group (VGR) closed at $11.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.59% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount cigarette maker had lost 27.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 9.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vector Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 61.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $612.2 million, up 10.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +143.33% and +26.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vector Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vector Group is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vector Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.42, so we one might conclude that Vector Group is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VGR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

