Vector Group Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) shares are trading more than 15 percent on Thursday morning continuing a gain since March 21. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $12.12, up 15.52 percent from the previous close of $10.60 on a volume of 780,024. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.03-$17.39 on average volume of 893,998.

