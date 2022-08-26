Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 29th of September. This means the annual payment is 7.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Vector Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 96% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 53%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

EPS is set to grow by 20.7% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 542%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet. NYSE:VGR Historic Dividend August 26th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.03 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.80. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.5% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Vector Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 21% per annum. While EPS is growing rapidly, Vector Group paid out a very high 96% of its income as dividends. If earnings continue to grow, this dividend may be sustainable, but we think a payout this high definitely bears watching.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Vector Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Vector Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

