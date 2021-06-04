Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.20

Vector Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:VGR) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.20 per share on 29th of June. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 5.6%.

Vector Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Vector Group's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Earnings per share could rise by 16.4% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:VGR Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.98 to US$0.80. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Vector Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Vector Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Vector Group's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Vector Group (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

